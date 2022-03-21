Newly-elected Uttarakhand MLAs swear in as members of Legislative Assembly

Newly-elected MLAs of Uttarakhand were sworn in as members of the Legislative Assembly on Monday. Protem speaker Bansidhar Bhagat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs.

Ahead of the government formation in Uttarakhand, Governor Lt. General (Retired) Gurmit Singh sworn in senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansidhar Bhagat as the Protem Speaker of state Legislative Assembly on Monday. Meanwhile, the BJP is scheduled to hold a legislature party meeting in the evening to elect the leader who will also be the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Notably, BJP MLA and former minister Rekha Arya have supported Dhami as the next Chief Minister. Several MLAs including Ganesh Joshi and Arvind Pandey, have given their consent for Dhami as the leader of the legislature party.

Till now six MLAs of the BJP have expressed willingness to vacate their Assembly seats to help Dhami get elected to the House. Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent. The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly. (ANI)

