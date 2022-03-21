Left Menu

Newly elected MLAs sworn in as members of U'khand assembly

The newly elected MLAs of Uttarakhand were sworn in here on Monday as the members of the state assembly. While Bisht, who contended the assembly polls on a BJP ticket, defeated Congress veteran Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa, Savita Kapoor defeated Congress Suryakant Dhasmana in the Dehradun Cantt seat.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:30 IST
Newly elected MLAs sworn in as members of U'khand assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The newly elected MLAs of Uttarakhand were sworn in here on Monday as the members of the state assembly. Elections to the state assembly were held on February 14 and the results were announced on March 10 Protem Speaker Banshidhar Bhagat administered oath to all the 70 members of the House, including several first timers such as Mohan Singh Bisht, Savita Kapoor and independent MLA from Khanpur Umesh Kumar. While Bisht, who contended the assembly polls on a BJP ticket, defeated Congress veteran Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa, Savita Kapoor defeated Congress' Suryakant Dhasmana in the Dehradun Cantt seat. BJP won 47 seats in the polls, Congress 19 and BSP and Independents bagged two seats each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022