SBSP on wrong track with SP, only BJP can help it achieve its goals: Daya Shankar Singh

Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president Daya Shankar Singh has suggested that the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP should again ally with the ruling party, saying the regional outfit is on the ''wrong track'' with the Samajwadi Party.

Talking to reporters on Sunday night, Singh also said that Rajbhar has been raising issues of the most backward communities and the BJP works for taking the weaker sections ahead.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Rajbhar, however, on Monday said there are no differences between his party and the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP.

The SBSP had fought the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls with the BJP, but severed ties with it as Rajbhar quit the Yogi Adityanath cabinet before the 2019 general elections.

In 2022, the SBSP contested the assembly elections as part of a SP-led alliance, which lost at the hustings.

''The aims for which Rajbhar had set up his party can be fulfilled only by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath,'' Singh said while speaking to reporters.

''Rajbhar has been raising issues of the most backward communities and the BJP works for taking the weaker sections ahead. The Samajwadi Party is a casteist party and it can never work on this target,'' he said, adding that the SBSP's alliance with the SP is an unnatural one.

Singh claimed that he has been telling Rajbhar for a ''long time that he is going on the wrong track with the Samajwadi Party and asking him to return on the right track''.

On the BJP leader's remarks, Rajbhar said he is not in touch with the BJP and has not held any talks with its senior leaders, adding that he had only congratulated Singh on his victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Rejection speculation on differences with the SP, he accused the BJP's IT cell of spreading rumours.

On not being given a single seat by the SP for the elections to the legislative council, the SBSP chief said that ''we are not ready to contest (this poll)''.

''We do not have the resources. What will we do by taking a seat...,'' Rajbhar said.

On Sunday, following claims on social media that Rajbhar had met Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Shah in the national capital, he had said neither did he go to Delhi, nor meet anyone.

''The news (of SBSP joining hands with the BJP) is baseless. Neither did I go to Delhi, nor meet anyone. We are with the Samajwadi Party, and have started preparations for the upcoming urban local bodies elections in the state,'' Rajbhar had told reporters.

In the 2022 polls, the BJP won 255 of the 403 assembly seats in the state, while the Samajwadi Party got 111. The SBSP bagged six, two seats more than what it got in 2017 as a ally of the BJP. PTO COR SAB ANB ANB

