German economy minister to discuss recent visit of Syria's Assad to UAE

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, during a trip to the United Arab Emirates, that he would discuss Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's recent visit to the Gulf state.

"The Syrian conflict is...complicated. Assad in my opinion is a criminal and the diplomatic talks which Arab countries are holding are also complicated. I will address how Germany sees Assad," Habeck added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)