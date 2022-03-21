German economy minister to discuss recent visit of Syria's Assad to UAE
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, during a trip to the United Arab Emirates, that he would discuss Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's recent visit to the Gulf state. "The Syrian conflict is...complicated. Assad in my opinion is a criminal and the diplomatic talks which Arab countries are holding are also complicated.
Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:02 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, during a trip to the United Arab Emirates, that he would discuss Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's recent visit to the Gulf state.
"The Syrian conflict is...complicated. Assad in my opinion is a criminal and the diplomatic talks which Arab countries are holding are also complicated. I will address how Germany sees Assad," Habeck added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Habeck
- Germany
- United Arab Emirates
- Bashar al-Assad's
- Arab
- Robert Habeck
- Syrian
- Assad
- Gulf
- German
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya
Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia
Syrian air defence responds to 'Israeli aggression' - State Media
Russia looks to recruit Syrian soldiers to fight in Ukraine
Thirteen Syrian soldiers killed, 18 injured in attack in Palmyra -state media