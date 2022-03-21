BJP’s Agnimitra Paul says ‘ghorer meye’ will humble ‘outsider Bihari babu’ Shatrughan in Asansol LS by-poll

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who is pitted against TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha for the by-election to Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, said she has the ''ghorer meye'' (daughter of the soil) edge in the industrial town over her “outsider Bihari babu” rival.

Paul, a fashion-designer-turned politician who now lives in the tony, upmarket Ballygunge, said her nomination for the Asansol seat came as a surprise that is yet to sink in, but asserted she is no way under-prepared for the by-poll.

''It was quite unexpected. I did not have any plans to contest the election, as I was busy with developmental work in my constituency. But, my party has bigger plans for me, I am extremely grateful that it chose me for this role.

''I believe the people of Asansol want their representative to be someone who has roots here,” the 49-year-old BJP MLA whose roots are in Asansol, told PTI in an interview.

She claimed that the industrial township would not favour an ''outsider who hardly knows the place''.

Asansol wants a “ghorer meye” she underlined, trying to turn the tables on TMC’s outsider-insider claims when it was fighting the high-voltage campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during the 2021 assembly polls.

Paul said denizens of Asansol Dakshin (South) constituency do not want a ‘Bihari babu’.

The BJP leader said Sinha's frequent switch-over from one political outfit to another has put a question mark on his credibility in the minds of people.

“I don't think Shatrughan Sinha will pose a challenge. I respect him for his films, but in politics, he has not done anything significant to talk about,” the Bengali actress said.

“He has changed so many parties starting from Congress, BJP and now the TMC. His wife had also stood for the Samajwadi Party. People will not trust nor accept him for this,'' she said.

Asked whether the party fielded her because it could not convince a bigger name to take on Sinha, Paul said her nomination was entirely a result of the BJP’s confidence in her.

''I don't think the party selected me because nobody was willing to fight the elections. Yes, I am new to politics and a very small ‘karyakarta’, It's not necessary that only big names can win elections, even some very small ones can,” she said, referring to Chandana Bauri, a daily wager and wife of a mason, who won from the Saltora assembly seat in Bankura district last year.

''We are always prepared because BJP is a party which gives you support all the time. Yes, it happened suddenly (her nomination)... but there is no question of being underprepared,'' Paul said.

