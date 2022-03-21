UP among 3 poorest states as per Niti Aayog's MPI ranking: Akhilesh Yadav jibe at BJP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying it is ranked among the worst states in the country under the Niti Aayogs Multidimensional poverty index MPI.In the first multidimensional poverty index MPI of NITI Aayog, under the BJP rule, UP is among the three poorest states in the country UP ranks third in terms of malnutrition rate and under the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP has secured the worst position in the entire country.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying it is ranked among the worst states in the country under the Niti Aayog's Multidimensional poverty index (MPI).
''In the first multidimensional poverty index (MPI) of NITI Aayog, under the BJP rule, UP is among the three poorest states in the country; UP ranks third in terms of malnutrition rate and under the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP has secured the worst position in the entire country. These are the badges of failure of the BJP government,'' Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.
He also posted a newspaper clipping which claimed that UP is among the poorest state in the country. The SP chief was referring to the Niti Aayog's MPI ranking report according to which Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have emerged as the poorest states in India.
As per the index, 51.91 per cent population of Bihar is poor, followed by 42.16 per cent in Jharkhand, 37.79 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niti
- Uttar
- Samajwadi Party
- Akhilesh
- Niti Aayog's
- India
- Jharkhand
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Bihar
- Hindi
ALSO READ
Operation Ganga: Special flight carrying 183 Indian citizens reaches Delhi
Women's CWC: Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana shine as India post 244/7 against Pakistan
India post 244/7 against Pakistan in WC opener
Operation Ganga: IAF flight carrying 210 Indian evacuees reaches Hindan airbase
India bowl out Sri Lanka for 174, take first-innings lead of 400