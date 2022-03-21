Israel PM says big gaps remain in bid to end Ukraine-Russia conflict
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:28 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has been trying to mediate an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, said on Monday that despite some progress big gaps remained between the sides.
"There's still a long way to go because ... there are several issues in dispute, some of the fundamental," he said in a speech, according to a transcript provided by his office.
Bennett added that Israel, "together with other friends in the world, will continue trying to bridge the gap and bring an end to the war".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Naftali Bennett
- Israeli
- Ukraine
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Biden, in call with Zelenskiy, welcomes Visa, Mastercard decisions on Russia
TOP WRAP 1-Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day
Biden welcomes decision by Visa, Mastercard to suspend services in Russia: White House
U.S. officials travel to Venezuela, a Russian ally, for talks - source