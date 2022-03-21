Israel PM says big gaps remain in bid to end Ukraine-Russia conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has been trying to mediate an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, said on Monday that despite some progress big gaps remained between the sides.

"There's still a long way to go because ... there are several issues in dispute, some of the fundamental," he said in a speech, according to a transcript provided by his office.

Bennett added that Israel, "together with other friends in the world, will continue trying to bridge the gap and bring an end to the war".

