Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms before dawn on Monday in Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped in a city under siege and already laid to waste by Russian bombardment. Russia's assault on Ukraine, now in its fourth week, has stalled along most fronts, failing to seize a single major Ukrainian city much less capture the capital Kyiv or swiftly topple the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But Russian shelling and missiles have caused massive destruction in built-up residential areas.

FIGHTING * Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv's Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General, after a relative lull over the weekend. * Russian air forces hit a Ukrainian army military facility in Rivne Region with cruise missiles, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday. CIVILIANS * Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk said more than 7,000 people were evacuated from cities through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, over half from Mariupol. The government planned to send nearly 50 buses there on Monday for more evacuations. * At least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 wounded in Ukraine as of midnight on March 19, the U.N. human rights office said. Ten million people have been displaced, including nearly 3.4 million who have fled abroad, the U.N. refugee agency said. DIPLOMACY, SANCTIONS European Union leaders meet this week to consider the fifth round of tough sanctions against Russia including an embargo against its lucrative oil and gas sector. EU foreign ministers launch discussions on Monday, and U.S. President Joe Biden will arrive in Brussels on Thursday for EU, NATO, and Group of 7 summits. * Ukrainian President Zelenskiy addressed the Israeli parliament by video link, questioning Israel's reluctance to sell its Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine. ECONOMIC IMPACT * Gennady Timchenko, a long-time ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, resigned from the board at gas producer Novatek on Monday after he was targeted by sanctions.

QUOTES * "The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," Pope Francis said. "It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated." * "Kyiv calling to the whole world ... Come out of neutrality, you boys and girls," some of the lyrics from Ukrainian punk band Beton's reworking of the famous "London Calling" by British punk rock group the Clash.

