Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 Rajya Sabha polls.

All the five party nominees filed their nomination papers at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex here.

The term of five Rajya Sabha members from Punjab -- Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Shiromani Akali Dal), Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress), Shwait Malik (BJP), Naresh Gujral (SAD) and Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress) -- will expire on April 9.

Harbhajan Singh was a former spinner while Mittal is founder of Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University (LPU). Chadha is co-incharge of AAP's political affairs in Punjab and also sitting MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi whereas Pathak is assistant professor at IIT Delhi and Arora is a Ludhiana-based textile businessman.

All the five candidates are set to be elected to the upper House of parliament as AAP has won 92 of 117 seats in the recently held state assembly polls.

After filing his papers, Harbhajan said he will strive to take sports forward.

Reacting to over four from Hindu community and one Sikh member figuring in the AAP list for Rajya Sabha, Congress leader and sitting MLA Sukhpal Khaira tweeted, ''If this list of probable Rajya Sabha candidates by @AamAadmiParty is true its most saddening news for Punjab n will be the first discrimination for our state. We'ii oppose tooth n nail any non punjabi being nominated. This is also a joke with AAP workers who have worked fr d party.'' Meanwhile, SAD leader Harcharan Bains also criticised the AAP for its Rajya Sabha nominations.

''A lot was said about @AAPPunjab respecting caste and religious sensitivities in cabinet formation. While this criterion is debatable, but if it was applied, then what abt AAP's Rajya Sabha faces? 4 Hindus, 2 of them non-Punjabis and one Sikh. No Jatt, no Dalit, no Muslim or Christian,'' Bains tweeted.

The last date for filing nominations is Monday, while scrutiny of nominations will be done on Tuesday, according to an official release.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed on March 24.

The elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31. Counting of votes will also be held on the same day. The election shall be completed before April 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)