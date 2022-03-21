Left Menu

Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi meets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh

Punjab's former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met and congratulated the state's new CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Monday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:20 IST
Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi meets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh
Punjab former CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met and congratulated the state's new CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Monday. This is the first time the current and former chief ministers are meeting after the state Assembly concluded last month and the result was announced on March 10.

After the election results were announced on March 10, Channi had tweeted, "I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate @AamAadmiParty and their elected CM @BhagwantMann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people." In the recently concluded Punjab assembly election, Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dethroned the Congress party in the state Assembly, winning 92 seats of the 117 constituencies, pushing Congress to the distant second at 18 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal won three seats and the BJP on two seats.

Bhagwant Mann took an oath of chief ministership on March 16 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh's ancestral village in Khatkar Kalan and inducted 10 ministers into the Cabinet on March 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022