NCW asks UP Police to take action against man who beat up wife for not voting for party of his choice

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:26 IST
The NCW has asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to take stringent action against a man who reportedly thrashed his wife and threw her out of their home for not voting for the political party of his choice in the state elections.

The National Commission for Women has also sought the registration of an FIR against the man if the allegations against him are found to be true.

In a statement, the NCW said it has come across several media reports stating that a Muslim woman from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh was beaten up by her husband and thrown out of their home after she did not vote for the political party of his choice in the recent Assembly polls. Reportedly, the woman's husband also threatened to divorce her.

Taking cognisance of the matter, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the director general of police, Uttar Pradesh to take stringent action against the woman's husband and in-laws, the NCW said.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases and the results were announced on March 10. The BJP returned to power in the state with a landslide victory.

