Czech PM says more sanctions needed to stop Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes in Ukraine and more sanctions are the only way to stop him, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Monday.

"The Russian army devastated Ukraine's Mariupol. The whole world sees that Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes and innocent people are dying because of his war," Fiala said on Twitter.

"We must continue to push for a clear and united approach to Russia and more sanctions, it is the only way to stop Putin."

