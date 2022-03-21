Row erupts over demolition of 'Ram Darbar' welcome gate in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Monday did not allow Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore to raise the issue of demolition of 'Ram Darbar' welcome gate on Salasar-Sujangarh road in Churu district in the House, saying it was a subject pertaining to central government. He said it was unfortunate that the idol of Lord Ram was brought down while demolishing the gate. However, he said, it is a matter related to the Centre because the contractor of the central government working on the national highway demolished the gate. “The idol of Lord Ram was installed there. The way it was brought down, it is unfortunate. Your sentiments will be conveyed to the Government of India. This subject will not be discussed in the House,” the Speaker asserted. The gate was located on a road heading to famous Salasar Balaji temple and was demolished for widening the road from present 2 lane to 4 lane. Outside the assembly, Congress and BJP MLAs targeted each other over the issue. PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters outside the assembly that the welcome gate was constructed by an NGO on which there were idols of Ram Darbar made of plaster of Paris and were placed on the gate without 'Pran Pratistha'.

Pran Pratistha refers to a religious ritual performed while installing an idol of God.

He said now road is being widened from 2 lane to 4 lane, therefore the gate was demolished, but it was unfortunate that the idols were not removed from the gate before demolishing it.

“It is the responsibility of every government and officers to ensure that no one's sentiments are hurt,” he said.

Dotasra alleged that BJP state president and other leaders have made phone calls to the priests of Salasar to start an agitation over the issue. “BJP leaders are calling the priests of the temple that you start an agitation and BJP wants to give it (agitation) an aggressive form,” he said, while accusing the BJP of doing politics of religion. “They are left with just one work, divide people in the name of religion,” he said. Dotasra said during the rule of previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje, over 300 temples were demolished in Jaipur during the work of Jaipur metro rail. He said the idols in those temples were installed after Pran Pratistha, but they were demolished. Independent MLA and CM's Advisor Sanyam Lodha said widening of the road was a project of NHAI and the central government was responsible for it. BJP MLA and chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said the sentiments of people have been hurt the way the idols were damaged. The gate was demolished last week. When contacted, Churu district collector Sidharth Sihag refused to comment on the matter, saying an official statement would be issued later. PTI SDA SRY

