Cong observer to visit Goa on Tue, Wed to analyse Assembly poll loss

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and MP Rajani Patil will arrive in Goa on Tuesday on a two-day visit to get feedback from her party's state unit on the poor performance in the recent Assembly polls.

Goa Congress' senior vice president MK Shaikh said Patil, who is the All India Congress Committee's observer, would be talking to MLAs, candidates who lost, office bearers etc on the loss.

''She will meet functionaries in the North Goa district Congress office on Tuesday between 3:30pm and 6:30pm and on Wednesday will visit the party's campaign office in Patto in Panaji and the South Goa district Congress office in Margao,'' Shaikh informed.

In the Assembly polls held on February 14, results of which were declared on March 10, the Congress could win only 11 seats in the 40-member House, while the ruling BJP touched the halfway mark of 20.

