Ruling party can seek votes of opposition MLAs during RS polls: Assam Speaker

A day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed support of suspended Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das for the Rajya Sabha polls, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary on Monday in a controversial statement said there is no bar in seeking votes of opponent legislators for elections to the Upper House. Daimary claimed after the amendment of the anti-defection law, “anyone can vote for any candidate”. Earlier in the day after the Assam Assembly witnessed an uproarious scene over alleged ''horse trading'' of opposition MLAs by the ruling BJP, Sarma drew Daimary’s attention and sought a clarification over several issues.

''The Opposition is questioning me for visiting Das' house in Raha. Speaker sir, you please give a ruling on three points today. First, can a CM or any minister visit the house of opposition MLAs? I consider all as equals and visit everyone's house while visiting a constituency,'' Sarma said.

He also sought a clarification on whether campaigning is allowed in Rajya Sabha polls and if the elections to the Upper House fall under the criterion of ''festival of democracy''.

The chief minister also claimed that the Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha has called him and sought support for the RS polls.

Replying to his queries, the Speaker said: ''Yes, a CM can visit the house of any MLA of the state. The CM has no jurisdiction and he can visit any place. Even if not invited, a CM can visit a place to take stock of the situation.'' Daimary also said that campaigning is allowed in Rajya Sabha elections and there is no bar in a ruling party candidate seeking the votes of an opposition MLA for the same.

''As per the latest amendment of the anti-defection law, if an MLA votes for the rival candidate of his party, then it will not be termed as anti-defection. The party may expel him or her from primary membership, but legally there is no binding (on him to vote in a certain fashion). Anyone can vote for any candidate,'' he claimed.

Earlier during the day, the united opposition, comprising the Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M) and the Raijor Dal, staged a walkout after shouting slogans in the well of the House for 35 minutes over alleged ''horse trading'' by Sarma and his party colleagues.

The chief minister on Sunday had claimed that Das will vote for BJP-led NDA candidates during the Rajya Sabha election in the state on March 31. After meeting Das at his Raha residence in Nagaon district on Sunday, Sarma had said: ''Das had earlier announced that he would be with the government for all developmental works. Now, he has announced that he will vote for a BJP or a BJP-supported candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.'' Das, a first time MLA from Raha constituency, on December 20 had announced inside Sarma's chamber at Assam Assembly complex that he ''joined the government'' but said he would continue to remain in Congress as he had not joined the BJP.

Hours after that, the state Congress had sent a show cause notice to the MLA and subsequently suspended him from the party.

The BJP has nominated Pabitra Margherita as its candidate for one seat, while United People's Party Liberal's (UPPL) Working President Rwngwra Narzary was named for the second seat.

The two seats from Assam are currently held by Ripun Bora and Ranee Narah of the Congress. Bora is in the fray this time as the Opposition parties' joint candidate.

All the three candidates filed their nominations on Monday at the Assembly premises.

