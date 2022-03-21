PM Modi congratulates Biren Singh on taking oath as Manipur CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for assuming the charge for a second straight term.

''Congratulations to Shri @NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I am confident his team and he would take Manipur to newer heights of progress and continue the good work done in the last five years,'' Modi tweeted.

Singh was sworn in as chief minister for a second term on Monday. The BJP stormed back to power with a majority in the recently held assembly polls.

