Left Menu

IIT Prof Sandeep Pathak replaces Raghav Chadha as Punjab poll in-charge for AAP

Buoyed by its recent win in the Punjab Assembly Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday organised its units in several states, including those going into elections later this year such as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:06 IST
IIT Prof Sandeep Pathak replaces Raghav Chadha as Punjab poll in-charge for AAP
AAP National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Buoyed by its recent win in the Punjab Assembly Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday organised its units in several states, including those going into elections later this year such as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi professor, Sandeep Pathak has been made the AAP in-charge of poll-bound Gujarat.

Pathak also replaces Raghav Chadha as the co-in-charge of Punjab. Notably, Pathak was instrumental in the victory of the AAP in the Punjab Assembly elections. AAP has also nominated Sandeep Pathak as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Punjab.

For Himachal Pradesh that will go for assembly polls this year, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been made in-charge while Durgesh Pathak has been appointed in-charge of the state. MLA from Delhi's Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj has been made election in-charge of Haryana which goes to assembly elections in 2024.

AAP's Dwarka MLA (Delhi) Vinay Mishra will be the party's assembly election in-charge in Rajasthan which will go for Assembly elections in 2023. Earlier today, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced that it has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

AAP swept the recent Punjab Assembly elections securing 92 of the 117-member House. The five Punjab vacancies are arising due to the term of the following Rajya Sabha MPs ending on April 9. The last day for filing the nominations is Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022