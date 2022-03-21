N Biren Singh sworn in as Manipur CM, 5 others take oath as cabinet ministers
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP legislature party leader N Biren Singh was Monday sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur for the second time at the Raj Bhavan here.
Singh, along with five cabinet ministers, were administered oath by Governor La Ganesan.
Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju had on Sunday handed over a letter to Ganesan, stating that Singh was elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP legislature party with 32 MLAs.
The governor then invited Singh to form the next government in Manipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asks Karnataka govt to tackle uranium contamination in drinking water
CISF playing important role in country's development, security: DG SV Singh
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Indian student shot at and injured in Kyiv to reach India tomorrow, says MoS VK Singh
Indian who was shot in Kyiv during Ukraine-Russia war returning to India on Monday: V K Singh
Around 6,200 Indian nationals including 889 who will be landing in India today evacuated so far from Ukraine: Hardeep Singh Puri