Brazil's Bolsonaro says VP Mourao will not be his running mate this year

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:12 IST
Jair Bolsonaro Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that Vice-President Hamilton Mourao will not be his running mate in this year's election, but declined to name his choice for the role.

Bolsonaro, who will seek a second term in an October voting, said in an interview with TV Jovem Pan that Mourao will run for Senate in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. He added that his running mate choice will help him to "run the country, not win the election."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

