World News Roundup: U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on 'smarter' trade ties; Brazil's Bolsonaro says VP Mourao will not be his running mate this year and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on 'smarter' trade ties

U.S. and British officials will begin two days of meetings in Baltimore on Monday to discuss strengthening trade ties, as the United States and its allies ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and China for failing to condemn it. Senior U.S. trade officials described the talks, which include a tour of the port of Baltimore and meetings with U.S. workers and industry executives, as a broad effort to take stock of the $153 billion bilateral trade relationship, with specific irritants to be set aside and dealt with in separate talks.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says VP Mourao will not be his running mate this year

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that Vice-President Hamilton Mourao will not be his running mate in this year's election, but declined to name his choice for the role. Bolsonaro, who will seek a second term in an October voting, said in an interview with TV Jovem Pan that Mourao will run for Senate in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. He added that his running mate choice will help him to "run the country, not win the election."

Indonesia scraps quarantine for overseas arrivals

Indonesia has removed its quarantine requirement for all arrivals from overseas, its tourism minister said on Monday, responding to improvements in its containment of the coronavirus

The decision, effective immediately, follows the successful implementation of a quarantine waiver this month for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19 on the islands of Bali, Batam, and Bintan, minister Sandiaga Uno told a news conference.

Ukraine says the situation in besieged Mariupol is 'very difficult'

Ukraine described the situation in Mariupol on Monday as "very difficult" and said it had been unable to establish a new safe corridor to evacuate civilians from the besieged city after it defied a Russian ultimatum to surrender. Mariupol, a port city on the Azov Sea, has been under siege and bombardment, with no food, medicine, power or freshwater, since the early days of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Video footage of the city shows it has been devastated.

UN rights expert urges North Korea to reopen to aid, food

A U.N. human rights investigator called on North Korea on Monday to reopen its borders to aid workers and food imports, saying that its further self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic may have left many facing "hunger and starvation." Tomas Ojea Quintana, addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council, said chronic food insecurity was already widespread before the pandemic began two years ago. Only 29% of children aged 6-23 months receive the minimum acceptable diet, he said.

Ukraine defies Russian demand to lay down arms in Mariupol

Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms before dawn on Monday in Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped in a city under siege and already laid to waste by Russian bombardment. Russia's military had ordered Ukrainians inside the city in the country's southeast to surrender by 5 a.m., saying that those who do so would be permitted to leave through safe corridors.

Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China on a domestic flight on Monday following a sudden descent from cruising altitude. Media said there was no sign of survivors and the airline said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew who had died.

Hong Kong to ease strict COVID curbs after business backlash

Hong Kong plans to relax some anti-COVID-19 measures next month, lifting a ban on flights from nine countries, reducing quarantine and reopening schools, after a backlash from business and residents. The moves, announced on Monday by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, come as many countries shift to trying to living with the virus rather than trying to keep it out.

Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not U.S

The Kremlin said on Monday Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent's energy balance, but would not affect the United States. Some European Union foreign ministers are pushing for an oil embargo as part of a possible fifth round of sanctions against Russi, in an effort to punish Moscow over events in Ukraine.

Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link

Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank. The hasty dispatch was part of Germany's scramble to send "everything that can swim out to sea," as the navy's top boss phrased it, to defend an area military strategists have long deemed the weakest point for the alliance. The vessels' sudden departure demonstrated how NATO, and Germany, were propelled by Russia's invasion into a new reality and face what officials, diplomats, intelligence officials and security sources agree is the most serious threat to the alliance's collective security since the Cold War.

