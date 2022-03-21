PM Modi congratulates N.Biren Singh on taking oath as CM of Manipur
"Congratulations to Shri @NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I am confident his team and he would take Manipur to newer heights of progress and continue the good work done in the last five years."
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri N.Biren Singh on taking oath as Chief Minister of Manipur.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
(With Inputs from PIB)
