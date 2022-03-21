West Bengal: Shatrughan Sinha files nomination for Asansol LS bypolls

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday filed nomination for the upcoming Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls. Sinha, a former union minister is the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the bypolls from the seat.

Before joining the TMC, Sinha had parted ways with the BJP and joined the Congress party. The veteran actor reached Asansol for campaigning on Sunday. The TMC workers welcomed him chanting 'Khela Hobe'.

Praising TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Sinha said "West Bengal Chief Minister is a historic leader in true sense. She is a Tigress. I am here on her invitation. I have faith in the public of Asansol and West Bengal." Meanwhile, BJP has fielded fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul for the ensuing Lok Sabha bypolls.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the BJP in October last year and joined the TMC. The voting will be held on April 12 while results will be declared on April 16. (ANI)

