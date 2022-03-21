Left Menu

West Bengal: Shatrughan Sinha files nomination for Asansol LS bypolls

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday filed nomination for the upcoming Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls.

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:10 IST
West Bengal: Shatrughan Sinha files nomination for Asansol LS bypolls
TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday filed nomination for the upcoming Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls. Sinha, a former union minister is the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the bypolls from the seat.

Before joining the TMC, Sinha had parted ways with the BJP and joined the Congress party. The veteran actor reached Asansol for campaigning on Sunday. The TMC workers welcomed him chanting 'Khela Hobe'.

Praising TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Sinha said "West Bengal Chief Minister is a historic leader in true sense. She is a Tigress. I am here on her invitation. I have faith in the public of Asansol and West Bengal." Meanwhile, BJP has fielded fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul for the ensuing Lok Sabha bypolls.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the BJP in October last year and joined the TMC. The voting will be held on April 12 while results will be declared on April 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022