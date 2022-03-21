Left Menu

Darekar's 'labourer' status for bank polls: Probe then CM Fadnavis as well, says Mumbai Cong

The Mumbai Congress on Monday demanded a probe against BJP leader Pravin Darekar for allegedly getting elected to the board of a bank by claiming to be part of a labour organisation as well as then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for protecting him.Speaking to reporters, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said Darekar, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, had declared in his poll affidavit that he was an industrialist, while passing off as a labourer to get a place on the board of a cooperative bank.How can he be a labourer and industrialist at the same time

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:13 IST
The Mumbai Congress on Monday demanded a probe against BJP leader Pravin Darekar for allegedly getting elected to the board of a bank by claiming to be part of a labour organisation as well as then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for ''protecting'' him.

Speaking to reporters, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said Darekar, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, had declared in his poll affidavit that he was an industrialist, while passing off as a labourer to get a place on the board of a cooperative bank.

''How can he be a labourer and industrialist at the same time? There have been several frauds in his tenure at the bank and a probe should be initiated. Darekar, former CM Fadnavis and then cooperation minister Chandrakanbt Patil must be booked for shielding these irregularities,'' Jagtap alleged.

Jagtap also said Darekar should be stripped of his MLC status as he had allegedly given wrong information in his poll affidavit.

The Congress leader said at least 450 out of 750 labour outfits in Mumbai are bogus, with MHADA giving 69 per cent work to such groups, when the limit is 33 per cent, and this too should be probed.

