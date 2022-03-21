Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro says VP Mourao will not be his election running mate

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that Vice President Hamilton Mourao will not be his running mate in October's election, but declined to name his choice for the role. Bolsonaro, who will seek a second term, said in an interview with TV Jovem Pan that Mourao - a retired army general - will run for Senate in the state of Rio Grande do Sul with his support.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:18 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro says VP Mourao will not be his election running mate

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that Vice President Hamilton Mourao will not be his running mate in October's election, but declined to name his choice for the role.

Bolsonaro, who will seek a second term, said in an interview with TV Jovem Pan that Mourao - a retired army general - will run for Senate in the state of Rio Grande do Sul with his support. He added that his running mate choice will be formally announced in early April and help him "run the country, not win the election." It is expected to be his Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, a retired army general.

"I need a vice president that does not have the ambition of sitting in my chair," Bolsonaro said. Far-right Bolsonaro trails leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls.

A survey by FSB Pesquisa showed on Monday that Lula would win a first-round vote against Bolsonaro by 43% to 29% if the election were held today, with his 14-point lead widening to 19 percentage points in a run-off between the two main contenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022