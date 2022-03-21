Left Menu

Biren Singh takes oath as Manipur CM, says first task is to make state corruption-free

After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term, N Biren Singh on Monday said that the first task of his government would be to make the state corruption-free.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:51 IST
Biren Singh takes oath as Manipur CM, says first task is to make state corruption-free
Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term, N Biren Singh on Monday said that the first task of his government would be to make the state corruption-free. After being administered the oath by Governor La Ganesan, Singh said: "My Government's first task would be to make Manipur a corruption-free state and will work day and night to wash out the corruption from the state."

He added, "Next task would be to wash out all drugs-related matter from the state and thirdly, would try to see that all the insurgents operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and political dialogues are held with them." He thanked his colleagues and MLAs who supported him and elected him as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday.

Singh also conveyed gratefulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh. "Due to their relentless work for the state, BJP got a full majority and the government has been formed," he said. He also conveyed his gratefulness for the people of the state.

Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister today after BJP retained power in the state by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the Assembly polls. Singh, along with cabinet ministers Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, and Nemcha Kipgen, all from the BJP, and Awngbow Newmai from the Naga People's Front (NPF) were administered the oath by Governor La Ganesan. The Congress had bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022