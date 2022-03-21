Left Menu

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa resigns from Rajya Sabha, Qadian Assembly seat

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday resigned from the Rajya Sabha after being elected to the Punjab State Assembly in the recently concluded state elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:00 IST
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa resigns from Rajya Sabha, Qadian Assembly seat
Partap Singh Bajwa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday resigned from the Rajya Sabha after being elected to the Punjab State Assembly in the recently concluded state elections.

Bajwa won the Qadian Assembly seat, defeating SAD's Guriqbal Singh Mahal by 7,174 votes. He had got 48,679 votes in the assembly elections held on February 20, 2022.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022