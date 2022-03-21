Left Menu

Some more time needed for results of Article 370 abrogation to be seen, says BJP's Vijayvargiya; hails Centre's major step

The positive results from the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir will take some more time to come but a feeling of nationalism was getting developed in the restive region due to this major step by the Union government, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters before stepping in to watch 'The Kashmir Files', a film on the atrocities on the Kashmiri Pandits by Pakistan-backed terrorists that led to the community's displacement there, Vijayvargiya told reporters the problems in the UT were over 70 years old.

''The Union government abrogated Article 370 and it has led to creation of a feeling of nationalism. I feel the results of this move will take some more time to come as the Kashmir problem is over 70 years old,'' he said.

The BJP leader claimed after Article 370 was scrapped, J-K youths have distanced themselves from stone-pelting, raising pro-Pakistan slogans and playing into the hands of the neighbouring country's spy agencies like ISI.

''The youth of Jammu-Kashmir are talking of nationalism these days and they want to associate themselves with the mainstream,” he claimed.

He called the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits as a ''very big social tragedy'', which must be seen by ''separating politics from it''.

