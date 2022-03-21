Punjab cabinet: Bhagwant Mann keeps Home, Cheema gets Finance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday allocated portfolios to his cabinet members, keeping the Home Affairs and Justice Departments with himself while giving Finance to Harpal Singh Cheema. Ten ministers were inducted into the Mann-led cabinet on Saturday. Mann kept with himself 27 departments, including the Vigilance, Personnel, Housing and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Horticulture, Parliamentary Affairs, Employment Generation and Training, New and Renewable Energy Sources and Information and Public Relations. Two-time MLA from Dirba Harpal Singh Cheema has been given the Finance, Planning, Programme Implementation, Excise and Taxation and Cooperation, according to an official release. Dr Baljit Kaur has been given the portfolios of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities and Social Security, Women and Child Development.

Harbhajan Singh has been given the charge of Public Works and Power while Minister Vijay Singla has been given the portfolios of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research.

Minister Lal Chand has been allotted the portfolios of Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, Forests and Wildlife while Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been given the departments of School Education, Sports and Youth Services and Higher Education. Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been allotted the portfolios of Rural Development and Panchayats, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development and NRI Affairs.

Laljit Singh Bhullar has been given the charge of Transport and Hospitality. Bram Shanker Jimpa has given the charge of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Water Resources and Water Supply and Sanitation.

Harjot Singh Bains, who is the youngest minister in the Mann-led cabinet, has been given the portfolios of Legal and Legislative Affairs, Mines and Geology, Tourism and Cultural Affairs and Jails. AAP had stormed to power, winning 92 of the 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly polls, decimating the Congress, SAD-BSP and the BJP-led alliance.

