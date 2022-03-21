New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL91 UKD-LD CM Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand chief minister Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue as the Uttarakhand chief minister, with the BJP ending the suspense over the post on Monday, 11 days after returning to power for the second consecutive term in the state.

DEL75 UKD-DHAMI-PROFILE Pushkar Dhami: Lost own seat, gets to play second innings in Uttarakhand Dehradun: Before the Uttarakhand assembly polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had compared Pushkar Singh Dhami to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhami, he said, was a “good finisher”, suggesting that he will get the BJP the runs it needed to win the election.

DEL37 UKD-MLAS-OATH Newly elected MLAs sworn in as members of U'khand assembly Dehradun: The newly elected MLAs of Uttarakhand were sworn in here on Monday as the members of the state assembly.

DEL105 PB-RS-3RDLD NOMINATIONS Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 Rajya Sabha polls.

DEL108 PB-MINISTERS-LD PORTFOLIOS Punjab cabinet: Bhagwant Mann keeps Home, Cheema gets Finance Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday allocated portfolios to his cabinet members, keeping the Home Affairs and Justice Departments with himself while giving Finance to Harpal Singh Cheema. DES45 PB-SPEAKER-LD SANDHWAN AAP MLA Kultar Sandhwan elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Chandigarh: Two-time Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan was on Monday unanimously elected as Speaker of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

DES47 UP-LEGISLATIVE-COUNCIL-POLLS BJP, SP set to face each other in direct contest for legislative council polls Lucknow: After fierce UP assembly polls, the BJP and its key rival Samajwadi Party will be pitted against each other again for the April 9 elections for the 36 seats of the states legislative council.

DES8 UP-RAJBHAR-BJP SBSP on wrong track with SP, only BJP can help it achieve its goals: Daya Shankar Singh Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president Daya Shankar Singh has suggested that the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP should again ally with the ruling party, saying the regional outfit is on the ''wrong track'' with the Samajwadi Party.

DES16 HP-TRUCK-ACCIDENT 2 pilgrims killed, 25 injured as truck overturns in HP's Una Shimla: Two pilgrims were killed and over 25 were injured after a truck carrying them overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday, a state disaster management official said.

DES11 RJ-UKRAINE-GIRLS Two Haryana girls stuck in Ukraine, authorities urged to bring them back Kota (Raj): Two Haryana girls are still stuck in war-torn Ukraine’s Kherson city, according to a Bundi social activist, who said they are left with little food and spending their nights in the cold.

