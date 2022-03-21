Left Menu

Congress candidate Jebi Mather files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:16 IST
Congress candidate Jebi Mather on Monday filed her nomination for the March 31 biennial election to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala that fall vacant early next month following the retirement of members.

On March 19, the party announced Mahila Congress State chief Mather as its Rajya Sabha candidate.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, other Congress MLAs accompanied Mather to submit her papers before the State Legislative secretary here.

On Friday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced the candidature of Mather, who is also the vice-chairperson of Aluva municipality in Ernakulam district.

On March 18, two ruling LDF candidates filed their nominations. The LDF has fielded CPI(M) State committee member A A Rahim and CPI leader P Santhosh Kumar as the front's candidates and are likely to win the two seats.

The elections are being held as the terms of senior Congress leader A K Antony, K Somaprasad (CPI-M) and M V Shreyams Kumar (LJD) expires on April 2. Today is the last date for filing the nomination.

