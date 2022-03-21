Will approach newly-appointed Lokayukta on 'corruption' issue: DPCC

Congress Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary on Monday alleged that ''corruption has become all-pervasive'' in various departments of the AAP-led Delhi government, and said the DPCC will ''approach the newly-appointed Lokayukta'' to expose it.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office here, Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has ''done nothing to tackle corruption'' in the city government in the last seven years.

There was no immediate reaction from AAP or the Delhi government.

Kejriwal created a ''false narrative in Punjab'' to mislead the people there, as they were ''not aware of the vitiated ground reality'' in Delhi, Chaudhary alleged.

''But the Delhi Congress will expose him, as well as his ministers' and MLAs' corruption threadbare, and will approach the newly-appointed Lokayukta to get the corrupt punished,'' he claimed.

He also alleged that the new Excise Policy was implemented in ''violation'' of all the rules and regulations, and that the DPCC will take this matter to court.

