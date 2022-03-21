Bochahan assembly by-poll to see a three-cornered contest

Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani, who has been snubbed by the BJP which had helped his rise to prominence, on Monday announced his Vikassheel Insaaan Party's candidate for the Bochahan assembly segment.

By-election to the reserved seat has been the necessitated by the death of VIP MLA Musafir Paswan. Sahani has chosen as his candidate Gita Devi, the daughter of former minister Ramai Ram.

Making the announcement at a press conference here, Sahani said he would have preferred to retain the seat for his party by contesting it as part of the NDA, but ''my alliance partner's non-cooperation made it for me a `wajood ki Ladaai' (a fight for political survival)''.

The BJP, which is sore with Sahani over his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the assembly elections in that state, snubbed him last week when it announced former MLA Baby Kumari as its candidate from the seat.

Sahani said he was baffled by some BJP leaders' remark that he should do prayashchit (repentance) by supporting Baby Kumari.

''What sin have I committed? In UP I was merely fighting the cause of my Nishad community. If that was a mistake, I am ready to repeat it a thousand times'', said Sahani.

The VIP founder was also asked about Amar Paswan, who is the son of Musafir Paswan, joining the RJD and getting the party ticket earlier in the day.

''Amar made haste. It was always my intention to field him from the seat held by his father. I wish him all the best'', Sahani said cryptically.

Interestingly, the RJD had in past couple of assembly elections, fielded Ramai Ram from the seat which he had won four times on the trot before losing in 2015 to Baby Kumari who had contested as an Independent. Moreover, Sahani was himself an RJD ally until he parted ways just before the assembly elections and joined NDA after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Although he lost his own seat, he was inducted into the Nitish Kumar cabinet at the instance of the BJP which also helped him get elected to the legislative council.

