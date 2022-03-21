Left Menu

Incoming BJP-led govt in Goa will work with 'full transparency': Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:54 IST
Incoming BJP-led govt in Goa will work with 'full transparency': Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant on Monday said his incoming government will work with “full transparency'' and take forward the mission of 'Swayampurna Goa 2.0', which is an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme.

Talking to reporters here soon after being elected the BJP legislature party leader, giving him a second term as CM, Sawant said creation of adequate infrastructure and human development would be the focus areas of the state government in the next five years.

He said his outgoing government had successfully implemented 'Swayampurna Goa 1.0' and its second version will be executed with even more vigour.

''Swayampurna Goa is an extension of Prime Minister Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme which will be implemented across the state with thrust on self-sufficiency,” he said.

Under the programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra' who visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple departments and ensures that benefits of various welfare schemes reach the targeted population.

He said he will take along non-BJP legislators who have extended their support to the new government.

“We will work with full transparency taking into confidence the parties which have extended their support to the government. We all will work together,” he said.

The BJP has received support from the regional outfit MGP, which has two MLAs, and three Independent legislators, putting their combined strength in the 40-member Assembly at 25 (above simple majority mark of 21).

The ruling party won 20 seats in the February 14 Assembly polls, results of which were announced on March 10.

He said the BJP will continue giving good governance in the coastal state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022