Neutral Swiss rule out arms deliveries to Poland

Swiss neutrality rules out delivering weapons to Poland, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Monday during a visit to Ukraine's neighbour. "Poland's first wish is actually for arms deliveries. But that is not compatible with our neutrality. I explained that quite clearly to (Polish Prime Minister) Mateusz Morawiecki and he took note of it," Cassis told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

"Then, of course, the Polish head of government expects full support for the sanctions. I told him that we have not only fully supported them so far, but have even gone further," he added. In Warsaw, Morawiecki said Switzerland must freeze the accounts of Russian oligarchs in the country and confiscate their assets.

Switzerland has departed with past practice and adopted European Union sanctions designed to punish Russian for invading Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)