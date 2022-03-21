Man snatches nomination papers of SP candidate in Etah, thrashed

Left Menu

An unknown man allegedly snatched nomination papers of a Samajwadi Party MLC candidate from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri constituency on Monday, SP workers here have claimed. Reportedly, the incident happened when SP candidate Udaiveer Yadav was visiting the district collectorate in Etah to file his second set of nomination papers.It was then that a man allegedly snatched these papers from the possession of his lawyer and handed them to one his associate, who fled he spot.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:14 IST
An unknown man allegedly snatched nomination papers of a Samajwadi Party MLC candidate from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri constituency on Monday, SP workers here have claimed. Reportedly, the incident happened when SP candidate Udaiveer Yadav was visiting the district collectorate in Etah to file his second set of nomination papers.

It was then that a man allegedly snatched these papers from the possession of his lawyer and handed them to one his associate, who fled he spot. However, the SP workers got hold of the man who had snatched the papers and thrashed him. The SP workers also alleged that the police and the local administration allowed the man to go without filing any charges against him.

Reportedly, the SP workers also posted a video of the incident online. Election observer Nagendra Pratap Singh, when asked about the incident, said, ''I don't think that any set of papers were snatched.'' Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said: ''More than 100 security personnel are deployed at the nomination centres. There are a number of barricades, and no anti-social element can enter there.'' In Lucknow, a delegation of SP handed over a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Shukla complaining about the incident, and demanded stringent action against the guilty persons. The delegation also raised questions over the election office’s claims of free and impartial elections.

The SP delegation also complained about the alleged beating up of Samajwadi Party candidate Harish Yadav from Etawah-Farrukhabad constituency. Officials denied any such incident taking place in Farrukhabad.

The SP delegation consisted of SP's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra, and party leader KK Srivastava.

