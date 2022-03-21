Left Menu

UP: Preparations made for Adityanath's grand swearing-in ceremony

The Bharatiya Janata Party Uttar Pradesh Chief, Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday stated that the preparations for the grand oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been made. The ceremony will be held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on March 25.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:42 IST
UP: Preparations made for Adityanath's grand swearing-in ceremony
BJP UP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party Uttar Pradesh Chief, Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday stated that the preparations for the grand oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been made. The ceremony will be held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on March 25. Singh said, "Thousands of party workers from across the state will be present at the grand ceremony. 'Swachhata Abhiyan' will be held in all the temples in the morning across the state followed by 'puja' for the welfare of the state."

Singh also congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on being elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Uttarakhand. As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda are among the list of invitees scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022