BJP MP's remarks in Lok Sabha on Russian attack on Ukraine expunged

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks in Lok Sabha on the Russian attack on Ukraine were expunged by the Chair on Monday.

Participating in a discussion on the demands for grants of the Ministry of Roads and Highways in Lok Sabha, Dubey had made certain remarks on the ongoing conflict.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury objected to the remarks and countered Dubey.

Speaker Om Birla said the remarks of the two leaders would not go on record.

Chowdhury said Dubey's remarks were already in public as the House proceedings were being aired live.

Later, during Zero Hour, Dubey clarified his remarks on the conflict, asserting that he had made the statement in his personal capacity and was not speaking as a spokesperson of the BJP.

Later in the night, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued details of the expunged remarks.

Certain references made by Dubey on the conflict in his clarification also stood expunged.

