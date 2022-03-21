Left Menu

Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee, his family biggest coal thieves, says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Monday that All India Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and his family are the biggest thieves of coal in this country.

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:57 IST
Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee, his family biggest coal thieves, says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya
Kailash Vijayvargiya. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Monday that All India Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and his family are the biggest thieves of coal in this country. He further said that if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presents details of the whole coal scam, the people of the country will come to know the amount of money they have accumulated in foreign banks.

Reacting to Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on "BJP's divisive policy", he said that it is a foolish comment and that history will evaluate what the BJP accomplished after scrapping Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He further said that the BJP tried to unite the country. On Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that his ship is sinking and a drowning man speaks the truth. And that is why he is speaking the truth.

On the Kashmir Files, he said it presents the reality and the nation must know it at any cost. Taking a sarcastic stance on Congress former Minister PC Sharma watching the Kashmir Files, he said that at least wisdom is coming to him and it is also a kind of purification for the Congress leaders. He also lauded Aamir Khan for watching the film and said that anybody who watches the film, will embrace nationalism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022