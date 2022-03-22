Biden and European leaders discussed Russia's 'brutal' tactics in Ukraine -White House
U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders discussed Russia's "brutal" tactics in Ukraine during a call on Monday, the White House said in read-out of the meeting.
Biden held a call with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. to discuss a coordinated response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The call comes ahead of Biden's trip to Europe later this week, where he will meet with NATO allies, G7 leaders and European Union leaders.
