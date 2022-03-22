Left Menu

Western leaders affirm support for Ukraine, UK PM's office says

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 01:09 IST
Western leaders affirm support for Ukraine, UK PM's office says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday spoke to the leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Italy to discuss their coordinated response to the escalating crisis in Ukraine, his office said.

"The leaders affirmed their ongoing commitment to support Ukraine militarily, diplomatically and economically, equipping the democratically-elected government in Kyiv with the tools it needs to defend itself," Johnson's office said in a statement.

"They also resolved to increase the pressure on Russia to halt its unprovoked invasion, including by maintaining wide-ranging and coordinated sanctions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022