Western leaders affirm support for Ukraine, UK PM's office says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday spoke to the leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Italy to discuss their coordinated response to the escalating crisis in Ukraine, his office said.
"The leaders affirmed their ongoing commitment to support Ukraine militarily, diplomatically and economically, equipping the democratically-elected government in Kyiv with the tools it needs to defend itself," Johnson's office said in a statement.
"They also resolved to increase the pressure on Russia to halt its unprovoked invasion, including by maintaining wide-ranging and coordinated sanctions."
