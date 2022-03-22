U.S. has not explored options for Biden to visit Ukraine, White House says
Updated: 22-03-2022 01:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 01:15 IST
The White House has not explored options for U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine during his upcoming trip to Europe, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
Psaki also noted that during his trip this week, Biden plans to ask Polish President Andrzej Duda what more the United States can do to support its humanitarian efforts to deal with fallout from the war in Ukraine.
