Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin -Interfax cites interview

Zelenskiy, interviewed by European public television networks, also said that it would not be possible to decide at such a meeting what should be done with Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 04:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 04:08 IST
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, media reported on Monday. "I believe that until such time as we have a meeting with the president of the Russian Federation...you cannot truly understand what they are prepared to do in order to stop the war and what they are prepared to do if we are not ready for this or that compromise," Zelenskiy said in an interview cited by Interfax Ukraine.

Russia's assault on Ukraine has killed thousands and driven almost a quarter of its 44 million people from their homes. Germany predicts the refugee number could reach as high as 10 million in coming weeks. Zelenskiy, interviewed by European public television networks, also said that it would not be possible to decide at such a meeting what should be done with Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.

"I am ready at a meeting with the president of Russia to raise the issue of occupied territories, but I am certain that a solution will not come at this meeting," Zelenskiy said.

