Ukraine's president says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday Ukraine would never bow to ultimatums from Russia and cities such as Kyiv, Mariupol or Kharkiv would not accept Russian occupation. "We have an ultimatum with points in it. 'Follow it and then we will end the war'," Zelenskiy said in an interview published by Ukrainian public broadcasting company Suspilne. "Ukraine cannot fulfill the ultimatum."

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny to hear verdict in new case

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny expects to hear a verdict on Tuesday in Russia's latest criminal case against him, in which prosecutors seek to have him sent to a maximum-security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court. Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges that he says were trumped up to gag him as a political opponent of President Vladimir Putin.

Russian officials solicit donations for soldiers fighting in Ukraine

Local officials in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine have set up collection points where citizens can drop off donations of socks, medicine and tinned food for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, according to messages from the officials seen by Reuters. Officials told local residents that Russian troops already had everything they needed, but that since citizens had expressed a desire to help, the local administrations had decided to accommodate those wishes.

Ukraine says Russian troops violently dispersed Kherson anti-occupation rally

Ukraine's armed forces said Russian troops used stun grenades and gunfire to disperse a rally of pro-Ukrainian protesters in the occupied southern city of Kherson on Monday. Russia did not immediately comment on the incident. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

Biden says Putin is weighing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

Russian accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons are false and illustrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in his war against Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday, without citing evidence. Putin's "back is against the wall and now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true," Biden said at a Business Roundtable event.

Mali's detained ex-prime minister dies on medical parole

Mali's former prime minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga, arrested over corruption allegations last year, died of an undisclosed illness in hospital on Monday, one of his lawyers said. Maiga, 68, was detained in August over his suspected role in the purchase of a presidential plane during the rule of ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, ousted in a military coup a year earlier.

Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies

Ukraine said on Monday it would not obey ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are suffering through Russian bombardments laying waste to their city. Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia's assault on Ukraine, but attacks were also reported to have intensified on the country's second city Kharkiv on Monday.

Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China on a domestic flight on Monday after a sudden descent from cruising altitude. Media said there were no signs of survivors. The airline said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, without specifying how many people had been killed on the jet, an earlier model than the 737 MAX with a strong safety record.

Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin -Interfax cites interview

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, media reported on Monday. "I believe that until such time as we have a meeting with the president of the Russian Federation...you cannot truly understand what they are prepared to do in order to stop the war and what they are prepared to do if we are not ready for this or that compromise," Zelenskiy said in an interview cited by Interfax Ukraine.

U.S. warns of potential cyberattacks from Russia, citing 'evolving intelligence'

The U.S. warned on Monday there was "evolving intelligence" that the Russian government was exploring options for potential cyberattacks, according to a statement from the White House. "I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately," U.S. President Joe Biden said in the statement, adding everyone needed "to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time."

