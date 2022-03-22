Goa: Pramod Sawant invites PM Modi to his oath ceremony

Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant said that he has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda for his swearing-in Ceremony as Goa CM. However, he clarified that the date for the ceremony has not been decided yet.

"The swearing-in date has not been finalized yet. I have invited PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda," said Sawant on Monday. Sawant on Monday met Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and stake his claim to form the government in Goa.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central observer for Goa Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the party has unanimously elected Sawant to be the Chief Minister again. "Vishwajit Rane proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the Leader of the Legislative Party and everyone unanimously elected him as the Leader. He will be the Leader of the Legislative Party for the next 5 years," Tomar had said.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates. (ANI)

