PM Modi greets people on Bihar's foundation day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people of Bihar on their states formation day on Tuesday. In a tweet, the prime minister wished that the state, rich in historical and culture heritage, establishes new records in development. Bihar was carved out of Bengal in 1912.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 08:45 IST
