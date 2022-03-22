Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Bihar's foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people of Bihar on their states formation day on Tuesday. In a tweet, the prime minister wished that the state, rich in historical and culture heritage, establishes new records in development. Bihar was carved out of Bengal in 1912.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 08:45 IST
