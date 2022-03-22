Left Menu

Prez greets on ‘Bihar Diwas’, says state’s hardworking people contributed in nation’s development

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted people of Bihar on the states formation day, and said its hardworking and talented people have contributed significantly in the countrys development.Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.Greetings to the people of the state on Bihar Diwas The hardworking and talented people here have contributed significantly in the development of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 09:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted people of Bihar on the state’s formation day, and said its hardworking and talented people have contributed significantly in the country’s development.

Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

“Greetings to the people of the state on Bihar Diwas! Bihar has a glorious past and rich cultural heritage. The hardworking and talented people here have contributed significantly in the development of the country. “As the Governor of Bihar, I have received immense affection from the people here. My best wishes on this special occasion,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi. PTI AKV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

