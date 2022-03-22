Left Menu

Ahead of UP govt formation, Yogi Adityanath resigns from state Legislative Council

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tendered his resignation from the state Legislative Council days after he was elected as an MLA from Gorakhpur.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-03-2022 10:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tendered his resignation from the state Legislative Council days after he was elected as an MLA from Gorakhpur. Adityanath was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 2017 after he took oath as the Chief Minister following the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. He also represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat several times until 2017.

Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second tenure on March 25, according to sources. Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla. This is the first time that Adityanath has been elected as an MLA. The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. (ANI)

