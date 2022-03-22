Sushil Modi demands central GST exemption on 'The Kashmir Files', gives notice in RS

Left Menu

BJP MP Sushil Modi on Tuesday gave a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha to demand central GST exemption on the movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 11:24 IST
BJP MP Sushil Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP Sushil Modi on Tuesday gave a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha to demand central GST exemption on the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. The film has been declared tax-free in Madya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand among other states.

The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it. The movie revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

