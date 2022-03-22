Telangana BJP MP slams KCR for politicising paddy procurement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad D Arvind on Monday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for politicising paddy procurement in the state, saying that it has increased by more than 600 times after the party came to power at the Centre in 2014. Speaking to ANI, Arvind said that ever since 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Telangana's paddy procurement has increased by over 600 times.

"Where did the Central government say that they will not buy the paddy from Telangana? The TRS government has to give around 5,00,000 tonnes of paddy to the Centre, but they are not doing that, and, instead, Telangana government is black marketing it," alleged the BJP MP. Yesterday, the Chief Minister had demanded that the Centre buy the entire Yasangi crop produced in the state on the lines of procurement in Punjab and Haryana.

Attacking the Centre over paddy procurement, KCR had said that a protest will be held in Delhi on April 2 against the Central government over the issue. The BJP MP also said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is fast becoming unpopular in the state, which was evident from the failure of the Chief Minister to ensure a win for his daughter K Kavitha in the Lok Sabha elections.

"How could the person who failed to ensure the victory of his daughter in the last elections will lead TRS in the next state polls? The TRS in the coming elections will not touch even double-digit figures and may not win even 10 seats," he said. The Chief Minister has exuded confidence in TRS returning to power in the state, saying that the ruling party in Telangana will win 95-105 seats in the next elections.

Arvind also claimed that the electricity bill in the state will increase by 70 per cent from April 1. "KCR had asked for votes from farmers on promises of giving free power. Now he is going to increase the electricity bill by 70 per cent from April 1," he said.

Further, the BJP MP countered KCR's comment on the film 'The Kashmir Files', saying that "the CM needs to have sense. Kashmir Files is a real story of genocide, he added. "Along with Economical files and Agricultural files, Filsm should also be made on Telangana corruption files. KCR and Kavitha's foreign investment files, Narcotic files should also be made into films, and KCR has to come clean. Every promise they made should be made into files; Files of unfulfilled promises should be made," Arvind said.

KCR had slammed the BJP central leaders for supporting the film 'The Kashmir Files', and said that with a progressive government audiences would be able to see films like "irrigation files" or "economic files". (ANI)

