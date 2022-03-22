Left Menu

Stalin greets Biren Singh

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 12:22 IST
Stalin greets Biren Singh
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday greeted his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh for taking over as CM for the second time in that state and wished him a successful tenure.

Stalin took to Twitter to greet Singh.

''Congratulations to Thiru (Mr) N Biren Singh on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term. Wishing him and his cabinet a successful tenure,'' Stalin tweeted.

Singh and five other cabinet ministers were sworn-in on Monday by Manipur Governor La Ganesan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022