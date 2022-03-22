Stalin greets Biren Singh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday greeted his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh for taking over as CM for the second time in that state and wished him a successful tenure.

Stalin took to Twitter to greet Singh.

''Congratulations to Thiru (Mr) N Biren Singh on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term. Wishing him and his cabinet a successful tenure,'' Stalin tweeted.

Singh and five other cabinet ministers were sworn-in on Monday by Manipur Governor La Ganesan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)